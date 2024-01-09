Storm system brings heavy rain and strong winds Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will bring a quick and dramatic change to our weather on Tuesday. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain are possible.

Rain will arrive around sunrise Tuesday, with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. A flood watch is in effect for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater, where 1.25 to 3 inches of rain is likely.

A warm front will move through the area in the mid-afternoon hours, bringing an unstable air mass into southern Virginia. A low-end threat for severe weather will exist between 4 PM and 9 PM, which includes damaging wind gusts and tornadoes.

The intense low pressure created by this storm system will bring strong winds to the area in the late afternoon and evening hours. A wind advisory is in effect for central Virginia, where sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will occur, as well as the potential for gusts to 45 mph. A high wind warning is in effect for the eastern Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, where sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts to 60 mph will be possible.

It will be dry Wednesday through midday Friday. The next storm system will bring rain to the area Friday evening into very early Saturday. The wind will crank up again Saturday, with cold and dry conditions Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.