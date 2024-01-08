A dry Monday, soaking rain and wind arrive on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. --Monday will be a sunny day, along with a light breeze and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Our next storm will bring rain to the area on Tuesday. This may begin as a mix across far western and northwestern Virginia. We will see periods of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening, and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will range from the 40s northwest to the 60s southeast. Total rain will likely exceed 1.5 inches, and there is the potential for over two inches. This will cause ponding on roads and localized flooding. There could be some river flooding as well. The wind will increase as the storm approaches and passes by, with over 40 mph later Tuesday into Wednesday. Higher gusts are possible near the coast.

It will be dry Wednesday through midday Friday. The next system will bring the next threat of rain later Friday into early Saturday. The breeze will kick up again on the weekend, with Sunday looking dry.

