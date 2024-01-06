Wintry mix for some this morning, heavy rain by afternoon

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST WINTER WEATHER ALERTS

RICHMOND, Va. - A storm will spread precipitation from southwest to northeast this morning. This will start as all rain for southeastern VA. The metro could see a brief period of mix or freezing rain before it changes to all rain. Some slick spots are possible.

Areas northwest of Richmond will see some wintry mix (sleet and freezing rain, possibly some snow) and a light glaze, but that will change to all rain by midday or early afternoon. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect counties for areas a bit west of I-95. Untreated surfaces will be icy.

Areas far northwest of Richmond could see a coating to an inch of snow, followed by a glaze of ice, before it changes to rain by mid-afternoon.

The mountains will see snow and wintry mix, where Winter Storm Warnings are in effect.

Precipitation will end early this evening.

Sunday morning will have temps near or below freezing, so icy conditions are possible wherever there is leftover water or moisture. The day will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs around 50.

Another system will spread heavy rain into the area on Tuesday. That may begin as a mix to the far northwest before it changes to all rain. We should see at least an inch of rain, but there is the potential to see over two inches. Afternoon highs in the metro will be 55-60, but it will be a lot cooler to the northwest.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s. Showers will move in Friday night into next Saturday.

