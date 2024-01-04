Early showers give way to partly sunny, breezy, and cool Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. - Showers will exit by sunrise this morning. Today will be partly sunny and cool , there will be gusty northwesterly winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, but wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s.

Thursday night will be the coldest in over a month, with lows in the teens to mid 20s.

Friday will have sunshine with highs in the low to mid 40s.

A storm will spread precipitation into the region Saturday morning. This will start as all rain for southeastern VA. The metro could see a brief mix before it changes to all rain.

Areas northwest of Richmond will see some snow and wintry mix, but that will change to all rain during the afternoon after minor accumulations. The mountains will see snow and wintry mix, with the best chance of snow accumulation and slick roads. Precipitation will end Saturday night.

Another system will spread rain into the area on Tuesday. That may begin as a mix to the northwest before it changes to all rain. Afternoon highs in the metro will be 55-60.

