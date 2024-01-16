Areas of freezing fog, rain and freezing rain Tuesday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Winter Weather Advisory extended until 11am. Freezing drizzle, rain and freezing rain will be possible this morning, with cloudy and cold conditions in the afternoon and evening. The high today will only be near 40°. The coldest air of the season arrives tonight.

Skies will clear Tuesday night, allowing temps to fall into the teens by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be sunny and cold, with highs in the mid 30s. Clouds will return to the area Thursday, and highs will be a little milder, reaching the low to mid 40s.

Our next potential system will be on Friday, with a light wintry mix possible across the region.

Saturday will be windy and very cold, with our coldest night so far this season Saturday night into Sunday morning.

It appears we'll have a nice warm-up through the first half of next week.

