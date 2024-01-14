Gusty winds continue

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sun today, with more clouds increasing during the afternoon into this evening. A sprinkle is possible north of I-64 as a cold front moves through. Highs will occur by early afternoon, ranging from 45-50 northwest to the mid 50s southeast. Wind gusts over 30 mph will be possible.

Clouds will continue to increase tonight. There is the chance for some flurries or a snow shower, mostly northwest of Richmond. This could dust the ground in some spots. Lows will be in the 20s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy. Some flurries and snow showers will be possible, especially late in the day into Monday night. Highs will be in the lower 30s northwest, and 35-40 elsewhere.

Snow showers will continue Monday night, but as some warmer air moves in the from the southeast, the snow may transition to some sleet or freezing rain. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Tuesday will have the chance of snow showers in the morning well north and northwest of Richmond, with a mix or plain rain in the metro and points south and southeast. Highs will be 35-40.

Snowfall accumulations with this system will not be high, but most locations have the potential for a coating to an inch of snow. Areas in southeastern VA may see little to no accumulation, and areas northwest of Richmond could see 1-2" of snow. Some of this will melt heading into Tuesday morning. Please check back for updated forecasts tonight and Monday, since the strength and track of the storm could shift.

Lows Tuesday night will drop into the teens and lower 20s, so any leftover snow, slush or puddles will turn icy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows Wednesday night will be 15-20 in most areas.

Our next potential system will be on Friday. This may be some snow showers or some snow mixed with rain. Highs will be near 40. We will have more info on this storm as the week goes on.

As of now, next weekend is looking dry and cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

