Sunny, windy and cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will decrease this morning, leading to a sunny day. It will be windy with gusts over 30 mph. Daybreak temps will likely be the highs for the day, with temperatures falling and settling into the 45-50 range for the afternoon. The winds will make it feel colder.

River flood warnings continue for some parts of the region.

Tonight will be clear with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will range from the mid 40s to lower 50s. A strong cold front will pass through around midday, and a few sprinkles or flurries are possible late in the morning into the early afternoon. It will be windy with gusts near 30 mph.

The computer models have been struggling with a system for late Monday into Tuesday. The exact strength and track remains uncertain. It does not look to be a major storm for the region.

Clouds will increase on Monday. A few flurries or light snow showers are possible later in the day. Highs will be 35-40.

Snow showers will be around Monday night into Tuesday morning, possibly mixing with some sleet or rain. At this point, little to no accumulation is expected, perhaps a coating to under one inch if temperatures stay cold enough. We will continue to update this period, as it could still change.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold. Morning temps will be in the teens to lower 20s, and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. Morning lows will be in the teens to around 20, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

There is the potential for another system Friday into next Saturday, but the latest computer models show this system to be fairly weak, possibly missing us completely.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.