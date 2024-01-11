Mild and sunny Thursday before rain and wind return late Friday

Thursday will be sunny and mild, with lighter winds, and a high in the mid 50s. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s

The next storm system will bring rain to the area late Friday afternoon into Friday night. Winds will gust over 40 mph at times Friday night, and a few strong to severe storms will be possible. The wind will crank up again Saturday, with cold and dry conditions Sunday.

There is the potential for another storm system next Tuesday, and with much colder air available, a wintry mix could impact much of central Virginia.

