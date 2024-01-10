Watch Now
Mostly sunny and windy Wednesday; More rain possible Friday

Posted at 7:58 AM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 07:58:15-05

FLASH FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE AREA

Minor flooding will occur along the James and Appomattox Rivers through early Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny and windy with an afternoon high near 50°. Winds will be sustained from 15-25mph with wind gusts approaching 35 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the lower 30s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny and mild, with lighter winds, and a high in the mid 50s.

The next storm system will bring rain to the area later in the day Friday into Friday night. The wind will crank up again Saturday, with cold and dry conditions Sunday.

There is the potential for another storm system next Tuesday.

