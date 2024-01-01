A seasonable chill to begin 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- New Year's Day will feature some morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds. A few scattered showers are possible during the afternoon into the evening, with some upper level energy passing over the region. A few wet flakes or a little graupel may mix in to the north of Richmond. Skies will clear late into the overnight and we,ll fall into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will be bright and sunny, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 20s. Wednesday will be bring more sunshine mixing with some clouds and highs in the low 50s.

There is threat for a few showers on Thursday with highs still in the 40s. Friday looks mainly sunny before the threat of a weekend storm materializes. This storm will be a significant one, impacting the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast with heavy rain and snow. The majority of this will be rain for central Virginia, but there could be enough cold air for a wintry mix northwest of Richmond Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's definitely too early to determine any specifics, but there will be threat of snow over the mountains to our west. Stay tuned for further updates over the next few days.

