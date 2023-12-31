Tranquil weather for the final day of 2023

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs in the lower 50s.

Our sunsets are now after 5 p.m.

New Year's Eve will be partly cloudy with midnight temps in the upper 30s to around 40.

New Year's Day will feature increasing clouds. Highs will be 45-50. Some scattered showers are possible later in the afternoon into the evening, with the best chance east of I-95. It may get cold enough in the evening for a few wet flakes to mix in.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 20s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

There is the chance of a few showers on Thursday. It may be cold enough for a few wet flakes. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

It is looking like a storm will move into the area next weekend, mainly after sunset Saturday into Sunday. The majority of this will be rain, but there could be enough cold air for a mix or some snow, mostly well northwest of Richmond. The energy for this potential system is currently west of Alaska, so it is definitely too early to determine if this storm will even impact our region.

We will have further updates on next weekend's weather over the next few days.

