It is now the wettest December on record

RICHMOND, Va. -- The monthly rain total at RIC Airport is now 8.66", making it the wettest December on record. It is a half inch higher than the previous record in 2009. Richmond precipitation records go back to 1872.

Low clouds and fog will be around this morning. Clouds will break for a little sun during the day. A passing shower or sprinkle is possible. Highs will be around 60.

A disturbance will move through on Friday with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

New Year's Eve will be dry with temps in the 30s and lower 40s around midnight.

Much of New Year's Day will be dry, but a few spotty showers will be possible later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week will be seasonably cool with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

