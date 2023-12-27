Drying out for Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Steady rain will continue to push through the area this morning. Areas of fog will be possible. Rain will turn more scattered for the afternoon, but some thunder and heavier downpours will still be possible. Highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Drier air will move in after midnight tonight. Areas of fog will be possible. Lows will be in the 40s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with highs around 60.

A disturbance will move through on Friday with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

New Year's Eve will be dry with temps in the 30s and lower 40s around midnight.

Much of New Year's Day will be dry, but a few spotty showers will be possible later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

The rest of the week will be seasonably cool with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

