Rain returns to Richmond Tuesday morning

Posted at 7:02 AM, Dec 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A good chance of rain Tuesday morning. Scattered showers will still be possible in the afternoon, but diminish by sunset.

Another round of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rain totals of 1/2" to 1" will be likely, with some areas receiving over 1" of rain.

Thursday will be variably cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A few showers will be possible on Friday.

Highs will be in the low 50s Friday and the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s. New Years Eve and New Years Day looks seasonably cold and dry.

