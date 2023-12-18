Showers clearing giving way to cold and wind

RICHMOND, Va. -- Showers will continue to taper off with skies clearing later this morning. Westerly winds will gust to 30mph. The high will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front will move through this evening, this will bring much colder air for the next few days, as well as a few sprinkles/flurries this evening.

Gusty breezes will continue on Tuesday as much colder air filters back into the region. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Dry weather is expected the rest of the week, with some cold mornings and gradually milder afternoons. Lows will be mostly in the 20s, with highs in the mid and upper 40s Wednesday rising into the 50s Thursday and Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks mostly dry. There may be an isolated shower or two on Saturday, mainly west of I-95. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s, with lows ranging from the mid/upper 20s to the low/mid 30s.

