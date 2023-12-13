Watch Now
Cold front arriving in Central Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upper-level trough and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing some scattered clouds to the area. Thursday will feature cold sunshine, with highs in most areas remaining in the 40s.

Temperatures will return to the 50s Friday through the weekend. Sunshine should continue to be the rule on Friday and Saturday, but a storm system will bring the chance of rain back to the area on Sunday and Monday. This part of the forecast is highly uncertain at this point, however, so adjustments will likely be needed in the next day or two.

Partly cloudy and seasonably cool weather resumes next Tuesday and Wednesday.

