Remaining a little cool

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with a few clouds this afternoon. It will be slightly breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be chilly again with metro lows in the low to mid 40s, and some 30s in outlying areas.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Much of Sunday will be dry, but a few scattered storms will be possible. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will increase Monday, with a few showers possible Tuesday.

Warmer weather will return for the middle and end of next week with highs in the 80s.

