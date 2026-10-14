Record warmth in Virginia Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. —Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The record of 87 in Richmond will very likely be broken.

Thursday will be milder as a front moves through the area. A few showers will be possible.

Friday brings one more very warm day with highs back in the mid 80s before a significant pattern change arrives.

Saturday turns dramatically cooler as a strong cold front sweeps through the region. Expect breezy conditions and highs struggling to reach the 60s for most. Some areas may stay stuck in the 50s all day.

Saturday night will be clear and cold with a large part of Virginia likely being in a frost advisory. Lows are expected to drop to the upper 30s in the Piedmont and mid-40s near the coast.

Sunday will be cool with highs again in the 50s and low 60s and the potential for a second frost Sunday night with lows possibly dipping to the low-to-mid 30s in some areas.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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