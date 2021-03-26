Record highs possible today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be windy and very warm this afternoon. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine, with more clouds and the chance of a shower across southeastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in many locations, with a few upper 80s possible. The record high for Richmond is 85° from 1939. Winds will gust over 30 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds turning calm. Lows will range from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday will feature sunshine with increasing clouds. Some showers are possible well southwest of Richmond towards evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will approach the area on Sunday. Some showers and storms will be around in the morning, followed by a lull and some breaks in the clouds. Highs will be 75-80°. The cold front will trigger some storms in the afternoon and early evening, especially after around 3 p.m. These storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Our next system will bring the chance of a shower or storm by late Wednesday. Highs will be around 70.

Showers and storms will be more likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Highs at the end of the week will be in the 50s.

