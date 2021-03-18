Weekend Sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Click here for any weather alerts

Strong high pressure will move into the region tonight, bringing clear and cold conditions to the area. Temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday morning, but will rebound into the mid 50s by afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be milder, with highs in the low 60s. We’ll be dry all weekend, and the dry weather will continue into early next week. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday. A series of disturbances will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the area Wednesday through Friday. Strong southerly flow will boost temperatures well into the 70s through the period. Have a great weekend!

