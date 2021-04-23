Rain returns Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds the rest of the day. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 60s.

There will be some clouds around tonight. It won't be as cold with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Clouds will thicken Saturday morning, and rain chances will increase during the day. Areas well west of I-95 will see rain by late morning, with the metro and points east getting the rain after noon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain will increase late afternoon through the evening. A few thunderstorms are possible, mostly near the North Carolina border.

Rain will exit early Sunday, and many areas will be dry around or just after daybreak. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine for the majority of Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

After highs in the lower 70s on Monday, we will see a major warming trend through mid-week. Highs will be in the lower 80s on Tuesday, and the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain may not arrive until late Friday or Saturday.

