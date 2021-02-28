Sunshine Returns Today

RICHMOND, Va. -- The rainy pattern has finally come to an end (for now), and we’re now entering a long period of much-needed dry weather in the region. Expect cool sunshine today, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s and a cool breeze from the north.

A storm system will bring rain to the Carolinas Wednesday, but any chance of rain in Virginia will be limited to our southernmost counties.

Cold nights and cool afternoons under mostly sunny skies can be expected for the rest of the work week.

The pattern remains cool and dry through the weekend into early next week.

