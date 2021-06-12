Rain chances decreasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cloudy and humid morning with scattered showers around, as well as some patches of fog. Rain chances will decrease today, but there will still be the chance of a few showers during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The James River is above 5 feet, with levels up to around 6.4 feet today. Life jackets are required.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and moderately humid with areas of fog possible. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon, with higher chances in northwestern VA. Some scattered storms will be possible during the evening across central VA. It will be less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

The humidity will ramp back up on Monday, and there is the chance of a few scattered storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday will be muggy with the slight chance of a storm. highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front will bring less humid and somewhat cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows will be in the 50s.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 heading into next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

