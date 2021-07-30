Our last hot day for a while

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be hot and muggy this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The heat index will approach 100 in some areas. A cold front dropping southward will trigger a few widely scattered storms with heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, cooler and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. It will be cooler near the coast.

An area of low pressure to our south will bring a decent chance of showers to the area on Sunday, especially in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A series of disturbances will keep the threat of some showers and storms around Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

