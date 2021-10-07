Cloudy with lower rain chances today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mainly cloudy to overcast this afternoon. A couple of spotty showers or sprinkles are possible, with the highest chance well west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be a little warmer with more breaks for sunshine. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, but many areas will stay dry. Highs will be around 80.

An area of low pressure off the Mid-Atlantic coast will move close enough to increase rain chances this weekend. It is not a tropical system as of yet, and chances remain low for it to develop much. Rain chances will be higher south of I-64 on Saturday, and east of I-95 on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A drier pattern will develop next week with highs warming back into the 80s.

