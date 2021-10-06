Mostly cloudy Wednesday; showers and storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. --We have areas of fog this morning, then skies will be mostly cloudy, cooler, but every bit as humid with a high in the upper 70s. More showers and storms will develop this afternoon.

An upper-level low over Mississippi will remain cut off from the main storm track this week, slowly drifting northward over the next several days. This low will provide lift over the Mid-Atlantic where unseasonable warmth and humidity is in place. Scattered showers and a few storms will continue to be possible each day through the remainder of the week. The strongest storms will produce frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall.

The pattern will become quieter this weekend as the low moves into the Great Lakes and is absorbed in a broad eastward moving trough.

Above-average warmth and humidity is expected to continue through the middle of October.

In the tropics: A disorganized area of showers and storms over the northeast Bahamas has a small chance of development over the next several days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

