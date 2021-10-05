Scattered afternoon and evening storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A backdoor cold front dipping into the region will trigger more showers and storms this afternoon/evening. It will be another very warm humid day with highs in the lower 80s. Showers and drizzle will be possible overnight with a low in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Showers and drizzle will be possible any time from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday. Then, Thursday and Friday will carry lower rain chances with highs in the mid 70s.

In the tropics: Hurricane Sam is expanding over the open north Atlantic waters. It will become a large and powerful post-tropical system today. A disorganized area of showers and storms over the southeast Bahamas has a small chance of development over the next several days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

