Expect isolated showers and storms Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be humid, with the threat of a few widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s. Showers will again be possible overnight into early Tuesday, temps will be in the mid-60s tonight.

An unsettled pattern will be with us through the coming week. Skies will be variably cloudy and there will be the threat of a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm each day. Our best rain chances region-wide will likely come on Wednesday.

After reaching the low 80s in some places today and tomorrow, we'll have afternoon readings mostly in the 70s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will average in the low and mid-60s.

At this point, somewhat drier air may take over by week's end, offering some hope for a bit more sunshine next weekend.

In the tropics: Hurricane Sam is expanding over the open north Atlantic waters. It will become a large and powerful post-tropical system on Tuesday. Victor remains a tropical depression in the central Atlantic but is expected to become a remnant low-pressure area on Monday. A disorganized area of showers and storms over the southeast Bahamas has a small chance of development over the next several days. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

