There could be rain showers later in the day for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. -- Halloween will be mostly cloudy, but mild with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. An approaching front will bring showers to our western counties (Louisa out to Charlottesville) during the afternoon. Those showers will spread east into Metro Richmond by the dinner hour. Showers and thunderstorms are then likely during the evening into the night.

Any lingering showers will exit early Tuesday morning, but there may be a passing shower to the north during the afternoon. We'll see a blend of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s.

An upper level low crossing the region on Wednesday may trigger an isolated sprinkle or shower, but the rest of the week looks dry. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch a disturbance in the Caribbean that is now Potential Tropical Cyclone #15 and may become Tropical Storm Lisa. The forecast path takes it westward towards Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula.

This is our final week on Daylight Saving Time for this year. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 6. The sunrise next Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

