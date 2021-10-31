Halloween highs near 70

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of fog this morning, with more widespread fog well northwest of Richmond, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. We will see intervals of clouds and sunshine today. A disturbance will pass through this afternoon, and a few sprinkles cannot be ruled out north of I-64, but most areas will be dry. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Minor coastal flooding will continue in the Northern Neck.

It will be dry for the Trick Or Treaters this evening. Temperatures will drop from the lower 60s through the 50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday with a few showers. Highs early in the day will be 55-60, with temperatures falling a bit in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the 30s away from the coast.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid to upper 30s in the metro, with some lower 30s in our coldest outlying areas.

A storm system will spread some rain into the area late Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

As of right now, next weekend is looking mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. Clocks "fall back" one hour to Eastern Standard Time at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 7. Sunday's sunrise will be 6:40 a.m., and the sunset will be 5:04 p.m.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

