Clouds increasing today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a cold morning with areas of frost and a few patches of fog. Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Some sprinkles are possible in far western VA by this evening.

Tonight won't be as cold with lows 45-50 in most areas.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few showers are possible during the afternoon in western VA. Rain chances will increase area-wide in the evening and overnight.

Showers will exit early Tuesday morning, but there may be a passing shower during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

The weather will be fairly calm from mid-week through next weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

This is our final week on Daylight Saving Time for this year. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 6. The sunrise next Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Tropics: we continue to watch a disturbance in the Caribbean that may strengthen into Tropical Storm Lisa this week. The forecast path takes it westward towards Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula.

