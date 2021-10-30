Increasing clouds today

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure to our west will get a bit closer today. Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness this morning, especially west of I-95. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. There is the slight chance of a few scattered showers, but there will be better chances for rain closer to I-81. Highs today will be in the 60s.

Coastal flooding will continue today. Click here for the any alerts.

Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sun, with more sunshine later in the day. Most areas will stay dry, but an isolated shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out, mostly well north of I-64. Highs will range from the mid 60s north to the lower 70s south. It will be dry for Trick Or Treating with temps in the lower 60s at 6 p.m., and the lower 50s by 10 p.m.

A cold front will pass Sunday night, making Monday a couple of degrees cooler. Skies will be sunny with highs 65-70.

Another cold front will pass on Tuesday with the slight chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the 30s away from the coast.

A storm system will bring some rain to the area Thursday into Friday. It will be chilly with highs in the lower 50s. This system will be all rain for our viewing area, but some wet flakes could mix in with the rain in the highest elevations in far western VA.

