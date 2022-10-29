Some sun today, more clouds Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will start mostly clear, but clouds will increase towards morning. Lows will range from the mid 30s northwest to the upper 40s southeast.

Sunday will turn mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

An approaching area of low pressure will bring the chance of some showers on Monday, mostly later in the day. Highs will be around 70, and Trick Or Treat temps will be in the 60s.

A few showers will be around Monday night into Tuesday.

The weather will be pretty tranquil for the middle and end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tropics: There is one disturbance near Bermuda, and it is not expected to turn much stronger. A second disturbance is in the eastern Caribbean, and that shows good signs of development over the next few days. It will likely become Tropical Storm Lisa as it tracks westward towards Central America.

