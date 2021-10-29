Severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — It will be rainy Friday morning through the afternoon, with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain will turn more scattered in the afternoon, and some breaks in the clouds are possible. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Winds will gust over 30 mph in central VA, with the potential for some gusts over 45 mph near the coast, where a wind advisory is in effect. Coastal flooding will be an issue, with water levels 2-3 feet above normal during high tide cycles.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few scattered showers, mostly across northern and western VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Trick-or-Treat temps will drop from the lower 60s to the lower 50s.

Monday will be sunny with highs around 70.

A cold front will pass on Tuesday with the slight chance of a shower. Highs will be 65-70.

It will be much cooler for the second half of the week with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s in the metro, with some 30s northwest.

