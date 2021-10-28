Rain and storms will return late Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — A strong storm system will bring more rain and a few storms to the area late today into Friday.

Skies will start partly sunny with increasing afternoon clouds, but rain will not move into Central Virginia until near or after sunset. The high Thursday will be in the upper 60s. The heaviest rain and a few thunderstorms will occur early Friday morning through early afternoon. Drier conditions will return late Friday.

The weekend will be seasonably mild with only a low chance for patchy light rain. The weather for trick-or-treaters will be dry and cool, with temps falling into the upper 50s by 9 PM.

Dry and mild weather is expected early next week under partly cloudy skies.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

