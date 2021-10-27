Watch
Dry, pleasant Fall conditions for Wednesday

Posted at 7:36 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 07:36:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be mostly sunny and still a little breezy with a high near 71°. The winds will be out of the NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph. The night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a low in the upper 40s.

A very large and powerful upper-level trough will slowly approach the area late Thursday, bringing more rain to the late Thursday night into Friday, a few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Rainfall could approach 1" from this system. Seasonally cool weather will continue through the weekend, with highs remaining in the 60s. Halloween evening will be dry and cool, with temperatures falling through the 50s.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

