Partly sunny, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Clouds and areas of drizzle will be with us Tuesday morning, followed by clearing, cooler and breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the northwest today gusting up to 30mph.

The high will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cool with a low near 50°. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 70°.

A very large and powerful upper-level trough will slowly approach the area late in the week, bringing more rain to the area late Thursday into Friday. Seasonally cool weather will continue through the weekend, with highs remaining in the 60s. Halloween evening will be dry and cool, with temperatures falling through the 50s.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

