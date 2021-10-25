Rain moves in late today, a few storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become partly sunny today highs will be in the mid and upper 70s. We may see a midday shower or storm, but our main rain chances will come later on towards evening and into the night. This will be due to an approaching cold front from the west. This front may trigger some thunderstorms as well, and the Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk for severe weather due to the threat of strong wind gusts.

A leftover shower is possible early Tuesday, otherwise we'll have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It will be a bit breezy and cool, with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday looks dry and seasonable, before our next storm system arrives by later Thursday. The clouds will thicken again Thursday afternoon, with some showers possible by evening. Showers are likely on Friday and unsettled weather may linger into the early part of next weekend. It will be seasonably cool Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

