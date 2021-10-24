Warmer today, tracking strong thunderstorms for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will lift through the area this morning with some occasional cloudiness. A spot or two could see a shower or a few sprinkles. Clouds will decrease, leading to a partly to mostly sunny afternoon. It will be warmer today with highs in the lower 70s north to 75-80 south.

A strong cold front will approach the area on Monday. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. There is the chance of a shower by late morning, mainly in southeastern VA. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon, but the best chance of rain will come later in the day. Showers and storms are likely by late afternoon well west of I-95, and in the metro by evening. Storms may produce some strong gusts.

A leftover shower is possible early Tuesday, otherwise we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be breezy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our next storm system will arrive late Thursday evening, and rain is likely on Friday. Depending on how quickly this storm moves off the coast, some showers could linger into next weekend. Highs will be in the 60s.

