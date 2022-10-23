Cooler today with more clouds

RICHMOND, Va. -- An area of low pressure off to our east will bring more cloudiness today. A few showers will be possible, but the best chance will be closer to the coast in eastern VA. Highs will be in the 60s, but some 70s are possible to the far west and southwest where there will be more sun.

Tonight will be mild with clouds around and lows from the mid 40s west to the low/mid 50s east.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be more clouds east, and more sun west. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 70s Tuesday into Wednesday, and then cool back to the upper 60s/lower 70s the second half of the week.

Much of the week looks dry. There may be a passing shower in a spot or two Wednesday.

