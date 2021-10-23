Dry weekend with a warming trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some areas of clouds and fog this morning. Any cloudiness will decrease, leading to a partly to mostly sunny day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will be cool again tonight with lows ranging from the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

An approaching storm will increase clouds on Monday, and rain will move in late in the day. Rain will reach areas well west of I-95 by late afternoon, and in the metro by evening. Some thunderstorms are possible. Highs will range from the mid 70s west to the lower 80s southeast. Rain and some storms are likely Monday night.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We will have variable cloudiness with the chance of a few scattered showers, mostly in the morning.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next storm will bring the chance of rain Thursday into Friday. Highs will stay in the mid 60s into next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

