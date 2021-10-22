Expect a few showers Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cloudy start to Friday due to an upper-level trough approaching the area from the west. A few showers will be possible in the vicinity a cold associated with this trough as it moves through Virginia. The best chance for rain will be across eastern and southeastern Virginia.

Dry and mild conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. Rain will become likely Monday night into Tuesday as low pressure slowly moves through the region.

We’ll get a break on Wednesday, but there is the potential for another round of rainfall next Thursday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

