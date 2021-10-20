More fine fall weather Wednesday; highs return to upper 70s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will feature plenty of sunshine, with highs returning to the upper 70s. Highs will reach the low 80s Thursday under mostly sunny skies and increasing southwesterly winds.

A potent upper low currently over the central Rockies will move eastward this week, bringing us a chance for rain on Friday as it moves through the Mid-Atlantic. The chance for showers will be greatest in the morning, with a few possible later in the day. Saturday and Sunday will be dry with high temps in the lower 70s. There will be a chance for showers on Monday.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

