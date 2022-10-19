First frost of autumn settles into the region

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 a.m. this morning as a seasonally cold air mass continues to settle into the region. The last time Richmond had a first freeze of the fall season as early as Oct. 19 was in 1992. Today will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Another cold night is expected tonight into Thursday morning, with sunshine and slightly milder weather Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate Friday through the weekend, with cool night and mild afternoons. The next week in central Virginia looks to remain dry, with our next chance for rain coming next Wednesday.

There are no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

