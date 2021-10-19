Tranquil Fall weather continues in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today through Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool nights seasonally mild afternoons. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

A potent upper low currently entering the Four Corners region will move eastward this week, bringing us a chance for rain on Friday as it moves through the Mid-Atlantic. Saturday appears dry and mild at this point, but showers could return late Sunday into Monday as more energy moves into the region.

There are currently no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

