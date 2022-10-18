Sunny but chilly Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Colder, dry air moved in behind last night's cold front. Look for plenty of sun Tuesday with high temps only in the upper 50s. The potential for areas of frost will be around tonight into early Wednesday as much of Virginia is under a freeze warning and frost advisory. Lows will reach the low to mid 30s. Our coldest night will be Wednesday night into Thursday, and a freeze warning will likely be needed for much of the area.

Temperatures will moderate Friday through the weekend, with cool night and mild afternoons. The next week in central Virginia looks to remain dry.

There are no significant disturbances in the Atlantic Basin.

