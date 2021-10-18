Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A dry pattern for the week ahead with a gradual warm-up

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:05 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 07:05:49-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will offer plenty of sunshine and there will still be a bit of a breeze out of the west-northwest. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday night will be chilly, with lows in the low to mid 40s, with a few rural spots in the 30s.

We'll warm up during the midweek period, with highs getting close to 80 by Thursday. Overnight lows will average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

The next cold front may bring a shower or two on Friday, but rain chances look pretty low. It will be cooler next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

The Tropics are quiet at the moment.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.