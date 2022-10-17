Early rain, then mostly to partly cloudy with an afternoon shower or storm

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain will exit to the southeast early this morning. Most of the day will be dry with some periods of sunshine. A cold front may trigger a few showers or a thunderstorm later in the afternoon into the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Much colder air will move into the region during for the midweek period. Highs will be in the upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low and mid 30s in the metro and the 20s in outlying areas. Frost will be possible in all areas away from the coast, with some temperatures near or below freezing for a few hours.

Highs will rebound into the lo2 60s Thursday and the mid to upper 60s on Friday. A prolonged period of dry weather is likely, lasting into the weekend, when highs will be in the low to mid 70s and lows will range from the mid 30s to mid 40s.

