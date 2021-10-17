Much cooler today

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed yesterday, and it is much cooler this morning. We will see lots of sunshine today with some scattered clouds. Highs will be in the 65-70 range for most of the area, but it will be cooler far northwest of Richmond. It will be breezy with northwesterly winds gusting over 25 mph at times.

Tonight will be the coldest of the season thus far (since the middle of May), with lows in the low to mid 40s away from the coast. Some of our colder outlying areas will drop into the upper 30s.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows Monday night will again be in the low to mid 40s with a few spots in the 30s.

Highs will warm back to around 80 by Thursday, and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We will have a lot of sunshine this week. A cold front may cause a shower on Friday, but rain chances are pretty low. It will be cooler next weekend with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

