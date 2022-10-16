Another warm day, rain chances increasing late today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds around early this morning with some passing showers or sprinkles possible. Clouds will mix with some sun during the day. Rain chances will increase from west to east late this afternoon into this evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s far west to some lower 80s far southeast. The metro will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A period of steady rain will occur from this evening into the overnight, with over half an inch possible. Lows will be in the 50s.

Rain will exit to the southeast early Monday morning. Most of the day will be dry with variable clouds. A cold front may trigger a few showers or storms late in the afternoon into the evening, mostly east and southeast of Richmond. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

It will turn much cooler for mid-week. Highs will be 55-60 Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be in the low to mid 30s in the metro, with some 20s in outlying areas. Frost will be likely away from the coast, and some areas will have temps near or below freezing for a few hours.

Highs will warm through the 60s and 70s for the second half of the week. It looks like it will stay dry Tuesday through next Sunday.

